Mbalula, Motlanthe urged to act against alleged list manipulation

ANC structures in Western Cape are revolting against the provincial executive committee (PEC) and have called on the party’s secretary-general Fikile Mbalula and national list committee chairperson Kgalema Motlanthe to intervene.

A group that calls itself “ANC Members and Leaders”, as well as its leagues and alliance partners, accused the PEC of being conflicted to deal with complaints that involve list

processes, as it has a vested interest in the outcomes. The lists are for party representatives in parliament and the provincial legislature.

The aggrieved party insists that the composition of the provincial list committee (PLC) offends the ANC constitution and guidelines. They demand that Mbalula and Motlanthe act against the PEC for excluding alliance partners and leagues during the appointment of members of the committee.

