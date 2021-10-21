Mbeki to lead ANC campaign discourse with business professionals

Johannesburg – Former African National Congress (ANC) leader and president of South Africa Thabo Mbeki will lead a sectoral engagement with business professionals to lobby support from the business sector.

The engagement forms part of the party’s campaign ahead of the local government elections as it aims to re-affirm its manifesto and to mobilize all stakeholders.

The discourse will take place this evening at 18:00, in Emoyeni Conference Centre, Parktown.

Mbeki made a shocking surprise last month when he made his appearance at the party’s launch of its 2021 election manifesto.

His presence was welcomed by hundreds of ANC’s members at Church Square, Pretoria.

Speaking during post the manifesto launch, Mbeki hinted out that commitments made by the ruling party were in good form.

Mbeki who has shown his support for president Cyril Ramaphosa, said he will be highly active for all party’s activities moving forward.

The former president has been snubbing ANC’s activities and manifestos during the tenure of Jacob Zuma.

It comes as no surprise that, Mbeki’s excuses over the past years have been filled with bitterness over Zuma’s administration.

The ANC has been involved in numerous campaigns as the party seeks to galvanize voters.

In 2016, the ruling party lost its grip in the municipal elections, where it even led to its failure to hold power in major metros such as the City of Johannesburg, the City of Tshwane, and Nelson Mandela Bay.

Sunday World

Author



Thomas Lethoba