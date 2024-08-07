Mboro to remain behind bars as abduction case is postponed

Self-proclaimed prophet Paseka Frans “Mboro” Motsoeneng, 56, appeared in Palm Ridge magistrate’s court on Wednesday.

Mboro appeared alongside his two co-accused, Revival Motsoeneng, his son, and bodyguard Clement Baloyi, 43.

He faces kidnapping, possession of dangerous weapons, discharging of a firearm, assault by way of threat and malicious damage to property charges. The bodyguard and son, face a different batch of charges.

This came after they were taken into custody in connection with the abduction of two children from Matshidiso Primary School in Katlehong on Monday.

Child custody battle at heart of panga wielding episode

The leader of Incredible Happenings ministry based in Ekurhuleni, was reportedly fighting a custody issue for his grandchildren, whose mother has died.

In videos that went viral on social media, Mboro is seen wielding pangas escorted by an armed entourage at a school on Monday. Another clip showed Mboro and his entourage taking the two minor children by force. The following day, school children went to his church and burned it to the groundd.

During Mboro and his co-accused’s brief court appearance, the state requested for a postponement. This it said was because it was yet to do profiling and confirmation of the accused’s residential addresses.

Mboro’s legal representative, Advocate Solomon Tshivhase, said the state is allowed to gather all the information it needs.

Mboro in high spirits – says lawyer

“The law allows them to do that. All my client wants is a date that is not far. I spoke to him and he is in high spirits. He will be back on the specific date,” said Tshivhase.

The magistrate granted the postponement to August 16, for bail application.

After the postponement, his followers gathered outside court and prayed for their leader’s release.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane confirmed the matter. She said the brief court appearance was for the state to place the charges.

“It was basically to place the charges before court against all three accused. The ones that appeared now are the Motsoenengs, father and son together with the bodyguard. We have about 12 charges amongst themselves.

“The case has been postponed for the state to prepare for the bail hearing. We still have outstanding information in respect of the bail application that they want,” said Mjonondwane.

Children’s maternal relatives released on bail

Meanwhile, the two family members from the children’s maternal side appeared before the same court. They were released on R1,000 bail each. They are the relatives of the children who were allegedly abducted by Mboro.

The grandmother and uncle of the minors (her son), both face assault charges and one of intimidation. This as the Motsoenengs filed a counter-case against them.

The court gave them an order not to speak with the state’s witnesses. They are also not to go to, loiter or enter the residence of the Motsoenengs.

