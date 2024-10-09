‘McCauley was one of SA’s unwavering moral compasses’

The Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities has conveyed condolences to the family of Rhema Bible Church founder Pastor Ray McCauley.

McCauley passed away on Tuesday evening. He celebrated his 75th birthday on October 1. The family announced his passing in a statement released on Tuesday night.

The cause of death of McCauley, a former bodybuilder who had owned fitness centres, was not disclosed in the statement.

Most steadfast moral leaders

The commission said in a statement: “We have learnt with sadness about the passing away of Pastor Ray McCauley, a prominent figure in the Christian and interfaith communities where his influence extended broadly across South Africa and globally.”

According to the commission, the pastor is one of South Africa’s most steadfast moral leaders.

He never shied away from speaking truth to power and saw his prayer and faith life as an act of a practical gospel that is meant to bring about hope and change for all people.

“Notably, he was always firm in his conviction that socio-political changes can be

realised through non-violent means,” reads the statement.

Two memorial services planned

“Also, he will be remembered for demonstrating his strong ethical pursuit and belief in that no one should be discriminated against or denied their rights and human dignity because of their diverse religious or cultural beliefs.”

Social media has been inundated with condolences following McCauley’s death, causing great sadness among the online community.

Following two memorial services, McCauley will be buried on Saturday next week.

The Randburg church will host an honouring service one week after the comfort service on Thursday night.

