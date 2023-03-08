Mchunu approves probe into R143m drought-relief project

Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu has launched an investigation into a drought-relief project worth R143-million that was meant to address water supply challenges in Moutse, Limpopo.

The project was initiated in 2020 to tackle water shortages caused by drought in the area.

Wisane Mavasa, spokesperson for the department, said the funds were administered by Lepelle Northern Water, which was the implementing agent to supply and deliver water tankers and tanks to the villages of Moutse.

The project also involved developing and refurbishing boreholes to ensure water security for the residents of the Sekhukhune district municipality.

A recent report by Lepelle Northern Water during a community engagement hosted by Mchunu stated that 30 boreholes had been drilled and refurbished, with 20 of them operational, as part of the drought-relief programme.

Additionally, 1 800 water tanks were installed and 20 tankers were procured to deliver water to communities.

However, members of the community disputed the report, citing concerns ranging from corruption to non-functionality of the infrastructure meant to provide water to them.

“The community engagement followed a visit by minister Mchunu together with Deputy Minister David Mahlobo and former deputy minister Dikeledi Magadzi to the Loskop regional bulk water supply project, a trans-boundary water project between Mpumalanga and Limpopo that is under construction along the Elias Motsoaledi and Thembisile Hani local municipalities,” Mavasa said.

“The afore-mentioned project is expected to abstract water from the Loskop Dam and supply water to 21 villages under Thembisile Hani municipality in Mpumalanga, and to eight villages of Moutse-East in Limpopo upon its completion.”

In response to the community’s complaints, the minister has set up a team to follow up and investigate the contents of the report.

The team will include Sikhumbuzo Zondo, chief of staff from the office of the minister, Limpopo provincial head Lucy Kobe, and the executive mayors of Sekhukhune and Elias Motsoaledi local municipalities.

Mchunu emphasized the need for local leadership to engage frequently with communities they serve, stating that “communities are not updated on projects and programmes under way to address water supply challenges in their area”.

“It is clear to me that the communities are not updated on the projects or programmes currently going on to address water supply challenges in their area,” Mchunu said.

“There is a need for frequent engagement with the residents. They should be kept informed on what is being done to bring water to their area.

“We have noted with concern a feeling of resentment from community members in Moutse about the delivery of water, but we are hard at work, and we intend on providing the much-awaited water to the communities of Moutse.”

