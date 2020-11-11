E-edition
Subscribe
E-edition
Subscribe
News

Mchunu welcomes probe into GEMS executive’s PhD qualification

By SUNDAY WORLD

Public Service and Administration Minister Senzo Mchunu has welcomed the Government Employees Medical Scheme’s (GEMS) undertaking to validate the qualifications of an executive.

This comes after media reports alleging that GEMS Corporate Services Chief Officer, Dr Sam Lewatle, held a fraudulent PhD qualification.

In a statement responding to the allegations, GEMS’ Chief Marketing Officer, Dr Phumelela Dhlomo, confirmed that Dr Lewatle did not hold a PhD qualification and clarified that the same was not a requirement for the position held by Dr Lewatle.


Dr Dhlomo further mentioned that a number of allegations had been made in respect of the qualifications of the Scheme’s Executive Committee members.

Mchunu said, in order to investigate the veracity of the allegations made, GEMS has since appointed an independent law firm to verify and confirm the validity of the qualifications held by all the Executive Committee members.

“The Minister welcomes the undertakings by the Scheme in the validation of the qualifications and looks forward to receiving the final legal report with the relevant findings.

“As no corruption and misrepresentation of any nature will be tolerated in the public service, the Minister commends the Scheme for its transparency and proactivity in ensuring that the integrity of the Scheme is kept intact,” the Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

Author


Similar stories

Breaking News

Auditor-general Kimi Makwetu has died

Outgoing auditor-general Kimi Makwetu has died - just days before he was to complete his seven-year non-renewable term. Makwetu was born in Cape Town 54...
Read more
Breaking News

President to address the nation tonight at 8pm

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8pm on the country's response to COVID-19. The latest address follows a special sitting of Cabinet that...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Sponsored Content

Company News

   Loading latest Press Releases...

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.