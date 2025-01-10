McKenzie distances his department from CCIFSA saga

The Department of Sports Arts and Culture has no power to interfere in the Cultural and Creative Industries Federation of South Africa (CCIFSA) affairs. This is because CCIFSA, which is funded by taxpayers, is an independent entity running its own affairs.

This was revealed by the Minister of Sports Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie. He was responding to the Sports Arts and Culture Portfolio Committee’s questions in parliament.

EFF member, Eugene Mthethwa wanted to know how CCIFSA appointed its auditors, where and when they were appointed. Mthethwa is a member of the parliamentary committee on sports arts and culture portfolio.

Parliamentary committee wanted answers

He wanted to know if CCIFSA held annual general meetings (AGMs) behind closed doors, without the knowledge of the Cultural and Creative Industries.

If there were such meetings, he wanted to see the minutes of those meetings as well as the adopted financial statements. He accused DSAC of constantly funding CCIFSA despite non-compliance.

But McKenzie distanced the department from CCIFSA.

“CCIFSA has always operated as an independent entity, bearing sole responsibility for the appointment of its auditors. The department has had no legal authority or mandate to involve itself in the internal affairs of this autonomous body,” he said.

“This is firmly grounded in the country’s legal framework and governance principles. These uphold the independence of certain institutions from government. Any attempt by the department to intervene in this regard, including the appointment of auditors, would have constituted an ultra vires act.

Minister clarifies CCIFSA’s independence

“For this reason, DSAC is neither privy to nor able to comment on the appointment of CCIFSA’s auditors. DSAC is not able to confirm whether any … AGMs were held without the knowledge of the sector. CCIFSA, as an independent entity, is the appropriate institution to provide a response to this question.”

He said that the department does not have the minutes of any AGM sittings where CCIFSA’s financials were adopted. It is therefore unable to provide Mthethwa with such records, he said.

“The support for CCIFSA was informed by our developmental mandate to nurture and strengthen the sector. This support was also aimed at aligning the sector’s activities with the specified period.”

CCIFSA fails to submit audits

Last year, CCIFSA and DSAC presented their reports to the Portfolio Committee. In that meeting, the president of CCIFSA, Joy Mbewana, failed to account for the monies received by CCIFSA. DSAC acting director general, Cynthia Khumalo, also refused to be associated with CCIFSA’s report.

As a result, the Portfolio Committee rejected CCIFSA and DSAC’s reports.

Mbewana was approached for comment and she said she will respond after their AGM.

“We have a task team that is working on the (AGM) date. Otherwise it is not yet decided due to logistics. The minister said he will not fund CCIFSA, he also lied and said we never reported,” said Mbewana.

