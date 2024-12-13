McKenzie gives away free tickets to Chris Brown’s gig

Gayton McKenzie, the Minister of Sport, Arts, and Culture, has announced that he will be giving away 1 000 tickets to the forthcoming performances by Chris Brown and Makhadzi.

McKenzie announced on his social media accounts that he would be distributing the tickets to the people who could not afford them.

“This is not government money; let us have fun and support these superstars. I am also a minister of happiness,” said McKenzie.

McKenzie promised to distribute 1 000 Makhadzi tickets on Monday.

Chris Brown, the American superstar, has landed in South Africa for his two-day performances at FNB Stadium in Soweto at the weekend.

The Residuals hitmaker landed in Johannesburg a few days ago, according to photos released by the event organisers. Calls to ban the American singer

Despite calls from political parties like GOOD and advocacy groups like Women For Change to ban the singer from the country because of his history of abuse and conviction for gender-based violence, the concert will still go ahead, and thousands of fans are eager to see him perform. He visited South Africa for the first time in 2008 and appeared briefly on the popular soap opera there. He portrayed himself during his brief appearance and gave words of support to a character who was recuperating from a motorbike accident. One of R&B’s most well-known musicians, Chris Brown, is commonly referred to by his peers as the “King of R&B”. His R&B is heavily influenced by pop and hip-hop, among other genres, and the lyrics mostly focus on hedonistic and emotional themes. Chris Brown has been widely compared to Michael Jackson due to his stage presence, singing, and dancing skills.

