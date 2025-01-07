McKenzie lashes out at celebrities who complain on social media

Minister of Sports Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie has slammed celebrities for using social media as a platform to bully government officials.

This comes after television and film actor Jack Devnarain posted a video on social media making allegations that McKenzie’s department was ignoring artists regarding non-payments and change in the arts industry.

“Silence from producers and broadcasters, silence from government and industry organisations,” said Devnrain.

“Silence is the sound of failure and nobody wants to step up and admit that they have failed to protect the rights of performers, crew, and background actors.”

“We are in an unregulated industry where people can get away with some dirty and despicable things.

“That is why Saga [the South African Guild of Actors] has written to the Department of Sports, Arts, and Culture and the Department of Employment and Labour.

“We have requested an opportunity to brief those ministers in person on the impact of non-payments in the industry.”

In response to the video, McKenzie said Devnarain was one of the people he listened to and promised to act. He added that he cannot report to his organisation exclusively.

Celebrities bully government officials

McKenzie wrote: “Many celebrities use social media to bully government officials; they want us to jump when they speak.

“I am different; your time of exclusive access is over; you might be famous, but you are not more important than another artist. We treat people equally.”

In 2024, veteran comedian David Kau sarcastically questioned if professionals in the stand-up comedy industry would have to first compete in the Olympics or pass away before meeting the minister.

“We know we are not recognised or there is no category for us, although we have employed hundreds of people without any government assistance, but we would appreciate a meeting, please,” Kau wrote at the time.

He went on to say that he would even be willing to spin cars or go for a run with the minister in order to meet with him or receive a response.

Kau, however, later apologised to McKenzie.

EFF MP and kwaito music group Trompies member Eugene Mthethwa said: “It is the only way that these celebrities get attention from government officials who are inaccessible.”

