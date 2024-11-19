MEC, EFF leader clash over school nutrition tender claims

Mpumalanga education MEC Catherine Dlamini and EFF leader Collen Sedibe are locked in a fierce public spat over allegations of corruption in the school nutrition programme in the province, with the dispute threatening to escalate into a legal battle.

Party vows to file criminal charges

Sedibe has accused Dlamini, responsible for overseeing education in the province, of using her position to manipulate tender processes to favour politically connected companies while sidelining businesses linked to former Premier Refiloe Mtshweni-Tsipane. The EFF leader has vowed to file criminal charges against the MEC.

“During her first management meeting, she openly instructed officials to appoint an IT company for network connections in schools and circuit offices, even though the company did not meet the criteria as stipulated in Section 32 of the PFMA,” Sedibe alleged.

The EFF claims that Dlamini’s alleged interference is not limited to tenders but also extends to personal benefits.

“It is also a well-known fact that the company’s director provided her with a house to stay in Nelspruit, hired her a car, and covered her hotel accommodation during the ANC’s premiership interviews at Luthuli House,” Sedibe added.

He accused Dlamini of using her public statement as a distraction. “Her response has been nothing more than a deceptive tactic to draw away attention from the allegations,” he said.

“No public communications or statements will absolve the MEC in this matter. She can only address these allegations in a court of law.”

In her response, Dlamini rejected the allegations as “frivolous and politically motivated” and expressed her readiness for an investigation.

“I categorically deny these allegations and welcome any investigation as it will ultimately prove my innocence and stance against corruption,” she said. “These frivolous allegations come on the back of my constant resistance to state capture by an opposition party leader masquerading as a middleman for certain business interests.”

Commitment to principles of governance

Dlamini emphasised her commitment to the values of the African National Congress and the principles of clean governance.

“I will defend the position of a non-corrupt government. I will not allow opposition party leaders to dictate the day-to-day running of government for the benefit of their personal gain outside the legal frameworks as enshrined in our constitution,” she said.

She dismissed Sedibe’s claims as an attempt to discredit her work as MEC.

The allegations come amid growing scrutiny of Mpumalanga’s school nutrition programme, a crucial initiative that provides meals to thousands of children in one of South Africa’s poorest provinces. Allegations of corruption in the programme risk undermining public trust in its ability to deliver essential services.

Sedibe insisted the EFF is committed to holding Dlamini accountable. “It is our duty to expose corruption. Miss CL Dlamini is more than welcome to also do so against us should she have facts and evidence like we have against her,” he said.

He also warned Dlamini against retaliatory actions. “The MEC’s attempt to purge EFF leaders by accusing them of protecting the business interests of their friends will not assist her nor intimidate us,” Sedibe said.

Sedibe confirmed that the EFF would submit evidence to the Hawks, asking them to investigate Dlamini.

The feud between the MEC and the opposition leader has turned into a political and legal standoff, drawing attention to governance in Mpumalanga. As the row intensifies, the province’s residents await clarity on the integrity of its school nutrition programme.

