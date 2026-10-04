Media: Iran’s IRGC hits 7 ‘violating’ oil tankers in Strait of Hormuz in 5 days

The navy of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) has targeted at least seven “violating” oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz in the past five days, the semi-official Fars news agency reported over the weekend.

The IRGC Navy has targeted more than one oil tanker each day, despite US President Donald Trump’s repeated claims that “the Strait of Hormuz is open and under his country’s control”, it said on Saturday.

Citing MenchOsint, an independent military observer, Fars added that two oil tankers were hit by explosions in the Strait of Hormuz on Friday — one at the waterway’s entrance and the other while exiting it.

MenchOsint said two Kuwaiti tankers, Al Funtas and Kazimah III, and three United Arab Emirates vessels, Sinbad, Mersin Prosperity and Al Ruwais, were struck in the strait over the previous four days.

Iran tightened its grip on the Strait of Hormuz on February 28, barring safe passage of vessels belonging to or affiliated with Israel and the United States after their joint strikes on Iranian territory.