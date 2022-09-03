Medical practitioner association SAMDP throws weight behind Limpopo health MEC Phophi Ramathuba

The South African Medical and Dental Practitioners (SAMDP) has thrown its full weight behind the embattled Limpopo health MEC Phophi Ramathuba.

Ramathuba received a barrage of criticism from political parties and civil rights organisations after a video of her telling a Zimbabwean patient at Bela hospital that migrants are straining the health system of the province went viral last week.

In the video, Ramathuba was heard saying the patient should seek medical care from Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa because her department does not have the budget to assist illegal foreigners.

EFF labelled Ramathuba a “morally bankrupt”, “cynical” and “arrogant” politician and asked Limpopo Premier Stan Mathabatha to remove her from his cabinet.

The red beret brigade’s sentiments were shared by the DA, which reported her to the South African Human Rights Commission.

But the SAMPD, an association that represents previously disadvantaged practitioners that predominantly work in public health and previously disadvantaged areas, is siding with Ramathuba.

SAMDP spokesperson Tshepiso Seopa said Ramathuba should be supported for raising an important public issue.

“SAMDP confirms its support for the MEC. At the outset, the MEC should be commended and supported for raising an important public health issue. Her fortitude and frank approach on the subject are good because these have brought sharp focus on the matter.

“The critics, in essence, are saying she should ignore this factor that contributes to additional burden. We all agree that the burden on the system is multifactorial, including the quadruple burden of disease, inadequate infrastructure to carry the increasing number of patients and an inadequate human resource among others,” said Seopa.

SAMPD’s public support for Ramathuba comes after the ANC in the province also rallied behind her.

ANC provincial spokesperson Jimmy Machaka said there is nothing untoward with what was said by the Limpopo health MEC and they fully support her sentiments.

I support Dr Phophi https://t.co/t04A4gVeW1 — Anesu Vance Ezra (@VanceAnesu) September 1, 2022

Zimbabweans are angry with everyone expect Zimbabwean government, they rather blame Dr Phophi for thier health challenges, Dr Aron motsoaledi for enforcing immigration laws but not @edmnangagwa. — DR.Parik Patel , BA, CFA, ACCA Esq. (DrPatel.eth) (@DrParik_Patel) September 1, 2022

Dr Phophi must enjoy dinner with her family this evening, she can't be made to explain herself by people who will at no point in their life engage their political leaders on challenges facing their country. — Maria not Zakharova (@Ma_LoJ) September 1, 2022

