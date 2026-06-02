Meet the Eastern Cape policewoman using drones to fight crime from the skies

As South Africa marks Youth Month, the spotlight is falling on young professionals who are redefining public service, and among them is a fearless Eastern Cape police officer using cutting-edge technology to help combat crime.

Sgt Siphosethu Tyuwa, 35, has become one of the South African Police Service’s rising stars, combining innovation, determination and community service in her role as a Drone Operator and Airborne Law Enforcement Officer.

Born in Peddie and currently stationed at the SAPS Bulembu Air Wing in the Eastern Cape, Tyuwa is among a growing number of women breaking barriers in specialised policing units traditionally dominated by men.

Real-time aerial surveillance

Her work places her high above crime scenes, public gatherings and remote rural areas, where she uses drone technology to provide real-time aerial surveillance, gather intelligence and assist in search-and-rescue operations.

“Operating drones is more than just flying. It’s about saving lives, preventing crime and delivering justice from the skies,” she said.

The former Nomzamo High School learner has built an impressive academic and professional profile alongside her policing career. She holds a diploma in Financial Management from Port Elizabeth College and recently completed a Bachelor of Applied Social Sciences degree in Psychology and Counselling.

Her latest qualification reflects a passion for mental health and community support, areas she believes are critical in modern policing.

Steady climb through the ranks

Since joining SAPS in March 2015, Tyuwa has steadily climbed the ranks, embracing new technologies that are helping transform law enforcement operations in the province.

Her drones are deployed in a variety of situations, from monitoring major public events and assisting farm patrols to tracking suspects in difficult terrain where traditional policing methods may be limited.

‘An asset to the Air Wing unit’

Colleagues describe her as a dedicated officer whose calm demeanour and technical expertise have made her an asset to the Air Wing unit.

As SAPS celebrates Youth Month and its efforts to rejuvenate the organisation through its Reset Agenda, Tyuwa’s story stands as an example of how young officers are helping shape the future of policing.

For Tyuwa, however, the mission goes beyond technology. She hopes her journey will inspire more young women to pursue careers in law enforcement and prove that there is space for women in every corner of policing — including the skies.

With sharp eyes on the ground below and a commitment to serving communities, Sergeant Siphosethu Tyuwa is showing that the future of policing may well be taking flight.

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