Memorial service for Boksburg gas explosion victims

A memorial service for the victims of the tragic Boksburg gas explosion on Christmas eve will be held on Friday at the Boksburg Civic Centre at 9am.

The Gauteng provincial government, together with the City of Ekhuruleni, said they will host a joint memorial service to be attended by Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi and Ekhuruleni Mayor Tania Campbell.

The death toll from the accident was confirmed on Thursday to have risen to 27, with 10 of the fatalities being health workers from the Tambo Memorial Hospital, situated 100m from the site of the explosion.

Also Read: Boksburg gas explosion death toll rises to 27

Follow @sundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author