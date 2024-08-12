Menacing fire leaves a dozen of Joburg businesses destroyed

At least 12 stores were completely destroyed by a fire that broke out in central Johannesburg. The Johannesburg Emergency Services (EMS) is currently looking into what caused the fire.

It is believed that the fire started on Sunday afternoon near Joubert Park’s Jeppe and Goud Street Corner.

Firefighters responded to the fire incident call around 2.30pm. This is according to Johannesburg EMS spokeswoman Xolile Khumalo. Khumalo said they were able to extinguish the fire within a few hours.

Fire inspectors get to work

“Twelve small shops were gutted by fire on the corner Jeppe and Goud Street. No injuries were sustained. The cause of fire is under investigation by EMS fire inspectors.

“Emergency Management Services (EMS) continues to implore warehouse, shop owners and residents to always be extra cautious and ensure that all electrical appliances are switched off after use,” said Khumalo.

Meanwhile, two fire accidents were recorded in Pretoria on Saturday afternoon.

A fire at a Pretoria scrapyard destroyed over a dozen cars in the first incident.

The fire started at an outbuilding on Malie Street, Booysens, at about 3pm. This is according to Lindsay Mnguni, a spokesman for the City of Tshwane’s Emergency Services Department.

A fast intervention unit and a grassfire unit from the Philip Nel Park Fire Station were sent to the spot right away by the [emergency call center].

Innesdale, Heuweloord, Centurion, Atteridgeville, and Bosman stations were among the many additional firefighting resources that were sent to the area as backup, according to the statement.

