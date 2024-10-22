Meyiwa top cop testimony postponed as lawyer falls seriously ill

The attorney for the first accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, Thulani Mngomezulu, has suffered ill health that halted court proceedings to Monday.

This after Mngomezulu, through his office, submitted a sick note that booked him off from Tuesday until Friday.

He had been attending court with his face mask on as an indication that he was not in good health.

On Monday, the court adjourned early to afford him an opportunity to go seek medical assistance.

Booked off till Friday

State prosecutor Advocate George Baloyi said Mngomezulu consulted with a doctor on Monday after court. He informed the Pretoria High Court on Tuesday about developments.

“I am writing to respectfully request for Mr Mngomezulu to be excused from court between 22 October 2024 until 25 October 2024. Unfortunately, he is unable to attend court due to a serious illness,” said Baloyi, reading the letter.

Baloyi further said Mngomezulu’s team submitted a medical certificate that confirms that he was examined on Monday.

“He was granted sick leave from 22 October 2024 up to and including the 25 of October 2024.”

Mngomezulu’s health took a knock at the time when the lead investigator was to continue his testimony. Lead investigator Brigadier Bongani Gininda was expected to continue with his testimony before the court.

He revealed that the murder was a contract killing. It was allegedly orchestrated by Meyiwa’s then-girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo, he said.

False information in accused’s confessions

He further told the court that he had identified some irregularities in the information on the case. This refers to false information and details that aided the case in Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya and Bongani Ntanzi confessions, he said.

Various rumours regarding Meyiwa’s murder have spread in the 10 years since his murder.

Five men are on trial for the 2014 murder of the Bafana Bafana star, and all have pleaded not guilty.

Gininda is the last witness for the state to take the stand.

