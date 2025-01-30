Midvaal clinic reopens eight years after it’s destroyed by protest

Gauteng MEC for Health, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, has lamented the limited financial resources that the department is challenged with, and as such, will not prioritise rebuilding clinics that have been deliberately burned down.

She raised concern that there was limited availability of public funds, and many new clinics that still needed to be built.

Nkomo-Ralehoko made these remarks on Thursday at the reopening of Sicelo Clinic in Midvaal.

Renovation cost over R4m

South32, a diversified mining and metals multinational, constructed and furnished the clinic. It confirmed that the project cost R4.1-million.

The company’s head of corporate affairs, Noleen Dube, said they were driven by their purpose to make a difference by improving people’s lives for the current and next generations.

“This facility will provide much-needed healthcare services to the people of Sicelo. And in doing so, it directly reflects our core belief that every community deserves access to quality healthcare. This is foundational to building healthier, more sustainable futures,” she said.

The 12 consulting rooms facility is named after former Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Sicelo Shiceka, who passed away in 2012 after a long illness.

Nkomo-Ralehoko said this was because Shiceka served as a selfless member of the executive who prioritised the needs of South African citizens.

Clinic destroyed in 2017 during protests

The reopening of Sicelo Clinic comes eight years after it was destroyed during a community protest over service delivery in 2017.

During this time, patients had to travel far across the busy R59 road to reach Midvaal Community Day Centre for healthcare services.

This, according to Nkomo-Ralehoko, put their safety and health at further risk. She highlighted that many families missed appointments. And the large number of people who came through on a daily built up a lot of pressure for the facility.

The clinic is built to serve more than 11, 000 people. It will offer more services, including mother and child care. Also treatment for long-term illnesses, mental health support, and vaccinations.

It will also provide other health care services, cervical cancer checks, school health programmes, and more.

Immense hardships

“It is no secret that this community has faced immense hardship. The previous clinic, though not perfect, served as a lifeline. Its tragic destruction, unfortunately at the hands of community members, in 2017, left a void that brought great suffering.

“The burning of the old clinic is a painful reminder of what happens when frustration leads to destructive actions. While anger is valid, we must learn to channel it into building and not destroying our public amenities,” said Nkomo-Ralehoko.

Community member Dimakatso Kgampe expressed joy at the reopening of the healthcare facility. Kgampe said it was unfair having to travel long distances to obtain medical care. This while a clinic in her township lay in ruins.

She said traveling through the cold and rainy days would be a devastating journey. This especially considering that they have to pass through the busy main road.

She vowed that as residents they will always take care of their facilities regardless of their community discontent.

Pressure on other local clinics

Peter Taixeira, Midvaal municipality mayor, said the absence of the Sicelo Clinic had created immense pressure on other local clinics.

He said the municipality was still working on improving the infrastructure of the developing community. The mayor urged the community to refrain from burning down more public structures.

“I want to emphasise that if you come here and destroy this newly built clinic, please understand that you will not get the facility again. It should be protected for our sake. And also for the sake of grandmothers and grandfathers in the community,” said Taixeira.

