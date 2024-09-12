Minister hands Ramaphosa report on VBS allegations against her

President Cyril Ramaphosa has received a report from the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Thembi Simelane, on her alleged involvement in the VBS Mutual Bank looting scandal.

This according to presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya. He briefed the media on the president’s public programme on Wednesday.

In recent weeks, allegations have surfaced in the media that Simelane, while she was Mayor of Polokwane Municipality in Limpopo, received at least a R575, 000 loan from a company linked to VBS Mutual bank.

Denied any improper relations with the VBS-linked company

She has appeared before Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Justice and Constitutional Development on the matter. During her appearance, she denied having any improper relations with the company.

“As stated before, the president will apply his mind over the matter. In doing so, the president will not engage issues that he manages with ministers in the public domain. …This is including Minister Simelane,” Magwenya said.

He added that President Ramaphosa appreciated the “importance of the Justice Ministry in the Justice, Security and Crime Prevention Cluster”.

“The president is committed to ensure the highest level of integrity within the national executive. He will consider all the facts on the matter before making a determination,” he said.

President to brief NCOP on extortion, other issues

Meanwhile, Ramaphosa is expected to appear in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on Thursday.

“The president will brief the [NCOP] in parliament on various national developments. These include… government’s response to incidents of extortion against businesses and individuals. And progress in the fight against unemployment and poverty.

“In his response to NCOP’s questions for oral reply, the president will also answer questions on progress made. This in the delivery… of infrastructure to communities. As well as stakeholder concerns around the second Presidential Health Compact,” Magwenya said.

The president is expected to “outline the principles and policy direction underlying the Government of National Unity” during his NCOP appearance.

SAnews.gov.za

