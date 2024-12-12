Minister lauds traditional leaders for their help to fight GBVF

Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga, has commended traditional leaders for their continued support in the fight against gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF).

“We are deeply touched by the unwavering commitment of our traditional leaders who continue to come together to insist that the elimination of GBVF will happen, not in the future – today!” Chikunga said.

16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children campaign

She was speaking at the close of the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children campaign. This was held at Ntsimbini Sports Ground in Port St John’s, in the Eastern Cape, on Tuesday.

December 10 marks the end of the campaign. However, the day also kickstarts government’s intention to confront the scourge of GBVF in South Africa for 365 days.

Chikunga highlighted some of the department’s planned interventions to strengthen the campaign against GBVF. She said the department will continue to call on and join hands with traditional leaders in the fight against GBVF.

The minister said the National House of Traditional and Khoisan Leaders are uniquely positioned to lead a community-driven and sustainable response to GBVF.

She expressed her appreciation to King Misuzulu kaZwelithini and all traditional leaders. They joined the Goodmen Foundation march against GBVF in Durban last week.

“The march was not merely symbolic. It is a movement of conviction, a practical expression of Ubuntu. The belief that our humanity is inextricably linked. And none of us is free until all of us are free,” Chikunga said.

South African Council of Churches roped in

Following an engagement with the South African Council of Churches, Chikunga was upbeat. She said said the department will be ramping up the 16 Days campaign working with organised religion.

The findings of the recently released survey on GBVF prevalence in SA will serve as a guide for immediate action, she said. It’s titled South African National Gender-Based Violence Prevalence Study: A Baseline Survey on Victimisation and Perpetration.

“The recommendations of this study will contribute to our ongoing focus on prevention. Also on enhanced protection for victims, and ensure that perpetrators are held accountable. We are currently incorporating it into our five-year strategic plan for the seventh administration.

“We will also continue to mobilise funding from both public and private sector sources. This aims to ensure that our interventions against GBVF are adequately resourced. Support for civil society will be crucial in this regard,” Chikunga said.

Theme observed strides made by women in 30 years

This year’s 16 Days of Activism campaign was observed under the theme “Celebrating 30 Years of Democracy Towards Women’s Development”.

During the campaign period, which started on November 25, South Africa reflected on the strides made. These include the challenges it overcame, and the victories achieved by the country.

Chikunga reflected on what has been done over the past 30 years. She said for South African women, the past 30 years have been a continuation of a long and mighty walk. And a journey both tragic and heroic.

“Not long ago, women were considered unfit for careers in fields like science, engineering, medicine, and law. The idea of women serving on the bench also seemed far-fetched due to entrenched patriarchal beliefs. However, over the past 30 years, South Africa’s journey to transform the gender and racial composition of the judiciary has been nothing short of exemplary.

“In the past three decades, South African women have gone from the shaping of our constitutional democracy to the historic ascendance of Justice Mandisa Maya as the first South African woman to occupy the position of Chief Justice and Head of the Constitutional Court,” Chikunga said.

Gender parity in higher education participation rates

The country has also surpassed gender parity in higher education participation rates. With the production of world-renowned women as agriculture industrialists. Some as entrepreneurs, aviators, mariners, engineers, and artists.

The country has also made significant strides in equal representation in decision-making and law-making structures. Today, women hold 43.5% of the seats in parliament. They occupy 171 out of 400 seats, an increase from 28% representation in 1994.

In the current administration, 42.66% of executive members are women.

