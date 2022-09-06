Minister Nzimande sings praises of professor Mamokgethi Phakeng

Minister of Higher Education Blade Nzimande has congratulated University of Cape Town vice-chancellor, professor Mamokgethi Phakeng, for being the first recipient of the Africa Education Medal.

“It is my understanding that the medal is awarded to an outstanding individual who has demonstrated impact, leadership, and advocacy in the field of education on the African continent,” said Nzimande.

Nzimande said Phakeng is an outstanding leader, intellectual and social activist worthy of the highest honour.

Phakeng is a leading scholar in mathematics education who has been in the forefront of developing innovative approaches and tools to promote multilingual mathematics to support diversity of access and success, particularly of young black women in science.

“Her pioneering work in this regard, spanning several decades and reaching across the continent, deserves the highest recognition. It has inspired many generations of young women in recognising and harnessing their potential to reach the highest professions.”

Speaking about her achievement on Monday, Phakeng said her journey in education started under a tree, sharing that she never dreamed of a possibility that one day she will lead a top university on the continent.

“Never did I ever think I would, one day, be counted among the top 10 people driving impactful change in education,” she tweeted.

“I advocate for education because I am testament to the fact that it is an equaliser; I know it can change young people’s lives because it completely changed mine. I committed to ensuring that more young people become successful as I rise. Thank you.”

