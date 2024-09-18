Minister yanks acting DG from post due to flawed appointment

Last week, Nomakhosazana Meth, Minister of Employment and Labour, removed Onke Mjo from her position as acting Director-General (DG) of the department.

Meth replaced Mjo with Viwe Mlenzana.

According to a letter dated September 5, which Meth wrote to Mjo days before her transfer, the minister stated that she had raised concerns regarding the process followed in her appointment as acting director general.

“I had registered my desire to have the process of your appointment as Acting Director-General for the Department of Employment and Labour investigated to ensure that it was compliant with the Public Service Act and Public Service Regulations, 2016,” she said.

Letter states appointment process to be investigated

“I hereby wish to reduce our verbal agreement into writing. And confirm that you are hereby transferred from the position of Acting Director-General for the Department of Employment and Labour to the Project Management Office (PMO) with effect from 09 September 2024.”

Meth noted that Mjo’s terms of service remain unchanged. Mjo will continue to report directly to her for the duration of this temporary transfer.

In January, Sunday World reported on the former Minister of Employment and Labour Thulas Nxesi. The report stated he had gained power over the administrative arm of the department. This after catapulting his former political appointee, Mjo, as the new acting director-general.

Mjo then took over from Dr Alec Moemi. The latter’s premature exit from the acting stint after just two months was forced by his new employer. The said employer being the Department of Human Settlements. This was after Nxesi and his counterpart Mamoloko Kubayi failed to agree on his extended stay in employment and labour department.

Nxesi had finally appointed a loyalist to the important position. This was following his long-running dispute with former DG Thobile Lamati. Therein allies from both sides of the fence flung accusations of corruption and maladministration around.

Sour relations over controversial UIF deal

Lamati resigned last October following a fallout with Nxesi. This was concerning the disputed R5-billion jobs creation deal between the UIF and Mthunzi Mdwaba’s Thuja Capital.

Mjo’s rise to power took three months to accomplish. Around the time Lamati left, last October, she became Nxesi’s chief of staff. This after serving as a special advisor to the minister since 2022, which was a political appointment.

A month later, in November, the DG’s office created an additional post with the title of deputy director-general (DDG). She swiftly assumed the post, paving the way for her appointment in December as acting DG.

A person sympathetic to Nxesi said Mjo was the only option available since all other DDGs were still loyal to Lamati. They would deliberately frustrate the minister’s work.

Lumko Mtimde, who had taken over as Nxesi’s special adviser, explained the appointments. She stated that the appointment of an acting senior management services member was the minister’s prerogative. This is including the DG post, she said.

But Nxesi’s successor, Meth, disagreed with the process. In a letter dated last week Sunday, she stated that Mlenzana would take charge from last week Monday. This was September 9, until further notice.

New replacement brought in

According to Meth, Mlenzana obtained a Master of Laws degree in International Finance and Banking Law. This she obtained from the University of Liverpool.

“He brings to this role more than 29 years of wealth of experience gained in the private as well as the public sectors. Before joining the department in April 2024 as its restructuring and reorganisation head, Mlenzana worked at the Presidency on a short-term secondment by Sars,” she said.

Mlenzana had also been involved in organisational strategic change management. This in numerous organisations, including Sars.

“I would like to thank Ms Mjo for keeping the boat afloat for the past seven months. And [I] wish Mr Mlenzana well in his new role,” said Meth.

