Minister Zulu pays special tribute on World Social Work Day

Minister of Social Development Lindiwe Zulu joined the international community and partners across the globe to celebrate World Social Work Day.

Zulu paid a special tribute and extended her best wishes to all social workers serving in various capacities across the nation for their immeasurable contribution, dedication and commitment toward a call for selfless service.

World Social Work Day is commemorated annually on March 21, a key day in the year when social workers worldwide stand together to advance a common message.

It also recognises and highlights their contribution to the health and wellbeing of individuals, families and communities across the globe.

“Social workers render services to some of the most vulnerable and marginalised in our society, because social work is a human rights-based profession aimed at improving the wellbeing of individuals, families and communities,” said Zulu in a statement.

“In South Africa, this day coincides with the celebration of Human Rights Month, which acknowledges the historical link between the social work profession, human rights and social justice.”

Social workers, according to the department, are also at the forefront of government’s response to disasters as witnessed during the Covid-19 pandemic and recent flood in some parts of the country.

“While we celebrate social workers, we also recognise the challenges of social work and the need to support our social workers in the public service and NGO [non-government organisation] sector for the crucial work they do in the life of our nation.”

She described social work as a “highly demanding job”, as these professionals often work in very challenging environments that put their safety on the line.

“On this day, we wish to remember and pay a special tribute to social workers, past and present, who sacrificed their lives in service for others.

“We pay a special tribute to the late Mama Winnie Mandela, the first black social worker whose activism contributed to the improvement of the profession in South Africa.”

