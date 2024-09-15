MK founding members challenge Zuma’s leadership

The MK Party’s founding secretary-general and national organiser have challenged

former president Jacob Zuma’s authority in the party and called for an elective confe­rence as soon as December to elect national leaders.

Former secretary-general Thanduxolo Dyobo and former national organiser Macdonald Mathabe wrote to Zuma, current secretary-general Dr Sifiso Maseko and the party’s national interim committee on August 23, expressing concern about the organisation, highlighting that Zuma did not form the party as claimed.

