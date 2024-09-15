News

MK founding members challenge Zuma’s leadership

By Bongani Mdakane
Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla and Jacob Zuma
Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla and Jacob Zuma. MK Party members have called for an elective conference by December to elect national leaders, saying Zuma and his daughter are running the party like a family entity.

The MK Party’s founding secretary-general and national organiser have challenged
former president Jacob Zuma’s authority in the party and called for an elective confe­rence as soon as December to elect national leaders.

Former secretary-general Thanduxolo Dyobo and former national organiser Macdonald Mathabe wrote to Zuma, current secretary-general Dr Sifiso Maseko and the party’s national interim committee on August 23, expressing concern about the organisation, highlighting that Zuma did not form the party as claimed.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.


https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Categories

The company

Tel: +27 11 268 6300

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.