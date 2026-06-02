MK Party’s Lucky Montana raises alarm over policy funding

Senior MK Party leader Lucky Montana has questioned whether the party remains committed to developing credible policies after funding for key policy programmes failed to materialise ahead of a crucial national conference and this year’s local government elections.

In a letter to party secretary-general Sibonelo Nomvalo and copied to national officials, the chairperson of the MK Party national policy subcommittee expressed concern that the party’s policy development process had been left stranded by a lack of political and financial support.

Threat to policy roadmap

The correspondence, dated May 26, reveals growing unease within the Jacob Zuma-led party, with Montana warning that preparations for the MKP’s National Policy Conference and its 2026 Local Government Elections manifesto could be compromised.

“The Policy Sub-Committee is therefore concerned about whether the policy development process remains a strategic priority of the National Officials and whether the National Policy Conference will proceed as planned,” Montana wrote.

The former Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa chief executive said his committee raised concerns during a meeting held on May 25 after discovering that funding required to complete the policy process had not been approved.

According to Montana, the failure by the office of the treasurer-general to consider and approve the budget had undermined a policy roadmap that was initiated by the party’s national leadership and publicly announced in March.

“This lack of political and financial support has negatively affected the implementation of the approved policy roadmap and has undermined the ability of the Policy Sub-Committee to complete a credible and comprehensive policy development process ahead of the National Policy Conference scheduled for the end of June 2026,” he wrote.

Election campaign ‘might be derailed’

Montana warned that the consequences extended beyond internal party processes and could directly affect the quality of the party’s local government election campaign.

“The development of the 2026 Local Government Elections Manifesto will also be adversely affected, particularly in relation to the availability of credible research, technical inputs, and supporting data.”

The letter reveals that the subcommittee viewed the policy process as more than a manifesto-writing exercise. Members saw it as an opportunity to institutionalise the MKP’s long-term vision, governance systems, organisational structures and policy direction.

Montana expressed disappointment that commitments made when the committee was established had not translated into practical support.

“The Policy Sub-Committee is disappointed by the lack of support despite commitments made by the Secretary-General during the establishment of the Sub-Committee and during the presentation of the work programme to President-General, President J.G. Zuma.”

Policy sub-committee makes headway

Despite the challenges, the committee appears to have made considerable progress.

According to Montana, members completed a review of the existing policy environment, identified major policy gaps, established 28 policy streams, appointed coordinators, recruited experts and academics and drafted 33 policy discussion documents.

The committee was tasked with three primary responsibilities: developing the party’s 2026 local government elections manifesto, drafting detailed sectoral policies and presenting draft policies to national leadership for consideration at the National Policy Conference.

However, Montana said the work could go no further without funding.

“However, the Sub-Committee is unable to take this work to the next stage due to the continued lack of political support and funding.”

He said the budget submitted to party structures would have enabled the appointment of researchers, editors and technical experts to verify research, benchmark policy proposals, conduct costing exercises, edit documents and prepare them for public presentation.

“The requested budget had made provision for these activities, including the appointment of researchers, editors, and technical experts, but the budget was unfortunately not processed and/or approved.”

Broader public participation also affected

The funding shortfall has also reportedly derailed plans for broader public participation.

Montana disclosed that the committee had planned to hold nine provincial policy workshops across the country to allow members and party structures to contribute to shaping the organisation’s future direction.

“Regrettably, these engagements can no longer proceed due to the absence of funding.”

In one of the strongest passages in the letter, Montana suggested that the focus within the party appeared to have shifted away from substantive policy discussions towards conference administration.

“It was expected that the completed draft policies would be at the heart of this policy conference. To the contrary, logistical arrangements seem to be taking precedence over the conference format, selection of delegates or participants, and the facilitation of policy discussions.”

Despite his frustrations, Montana indicated that the committee intends completing its work.

Policy streams have been instructed to submit their final draft documents by June 5, while a review and consolidation process is scheduled between June 8 and June 12.

The final draft policy documents will thereafter be handed to the office of the secretary-general for finalisation.

MKP national spokesperson Sifiso Mahlangu was not immediately available for comment.

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