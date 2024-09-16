Mkhondo youth-owned businesses thrive despite challenges hindering further growth  

Two dynamic youth-owned businesses in the Mkhondo Local Municipality have made significant strides, thanks to support from provincial funding agencies like the Mpumalanga Youth Development Fund.

The fund is a flagship initiative of the Mpumalanga premier’s office.

Prelim Logistix and Mphazima Funeral Services have benefited from grants aimed at boosting youth entrepreneurship and addressing unemployment.

As part of the Taking Legislature to the People initiative, which seeks to track and report back on progress made on community challenges, this week

members of the Mpumalanga legislature visited these businesses to assess the impact of provincial investment.

Nsizwazonke Vilakazi, a 31-year-old entrepreneur from Dirkiesdorp township in Mkhondo, is the owner of Prelim Logistix, a multi-service business providing groceries, personal hygiene products, cleaning materials and internet café services.

Located on the R534 main road, the business has evolved into a community hub, offering employment and essential services in an area facing high unemployment.

With a grant of R1.1-million, Vilakazi procured critical equipment and working capital.

He also secured an additional R250 000 from the SAB Foundation’s Tholoana Enterprise Programme, which enabled him to expand his offerings.

“Our goal is to become a permanent link in the supply chain for our customers, providing timely, reliable services. We want to be recognised as one of the leading township spaza and ecommerce businesses,” said Vilakazi.

Prelim Logistix employs three permanent staff members – all women – and provides five part-time jobs monthly.

Another success story from Mkhondo is Mphazima Funeral Services, a family-run business now led by 30-year-old Sinethemba Ndlangamandla, who holds a BCom Honours degree.

Ndlangamandla took over the business in 2021 and has since transformed it into a recognised brand, providing comprehensive funeral services to the community. With a grant of R1. 4-million Ndlangamandla upgraded the business, procuring a hearse, family car, removal vehicle and working capital.

“We’ve been able to provide back-up power, insurance for our clients, and conduct multiple services simultaneously. It’s been an incredible journey, and I’m proud we’ve created permanent jobs for four people and additional weekend employment for over 10 individuals,” she said.

Despite these successes, Ndlangamandla is eager to expand the business but struggles with site acquisition and the need for an additional hearse and family car to serve

underprivileged families.

“The Youth Fund is part of our commitment to creating sustainable jobs and supporting businesses that can drive economic growth in townships and rural areas. It’s gratifying to see young entrepreneurs like Mr Vilakazi and Ms Ndlangamandla turn these opportunities into success stories,” said Mpumalanga Economic Development and Tourism MEC Makhosazane Masilela.

She further highlighted the impact of the Taking Legislature to the People initiative.

“This initiative is beyond reporting back. It is about ensuring accountability and addressing the challenges raised by communities.

“We are here to support these businesses as they grow, and we will continue to monitor their progress,” Masilela said.

