News

MKVA members take on Makhura

By Kabelo Khumalo
05032020 News Johannesburg: Gauteng Premier David Makhura with MEC Human Settlements and Urban Planning Lebogang Maile briefed the media on the dissolving of the City of Tshwane Municipality foto Felix Dlangamandla

Premier David Makhura has been accused  by Umkhonto Wesizwe Military Veterans Association (MKVA) of undermining them.

This after he failed to pitch  up to  accept their memorandum of grievances when they arrived outside his office in downtown Joburg on Monday.

Makhura instead sent one of his officials to accept the memorandum on his behalf but the veterans refused to give it him and sent him packing.


Addressing the veterans league, Joburg branch secretary Thanduxolo Dyodo, said Mkhura is disrespecting them.

“Makhura is taking us for granted comrades. We have applied  through JMPD  to come here and he knew we were coming to deliver the memorandum but he is refusing to meet with us,” Dyodo said.

He also said that this is not the first time Makhura is undermining them as he  previously failed to attend  the event they organised in Soweto after they invited him.

“Now that people have position they forget about us. They forget that we have scars, we come from far . We were there in Tanzania, we were there in Lusaka. But now they have forgotten about us,” he said.

He also said they were worried because of businessmen whose cars and houses were taken because of white monopoly capital. He also said women are being killed by their partners, their members are eating from dust bins and sleeping under the bridges and nothing is being done about it.

