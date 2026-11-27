The family of late former deputy president Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka has appealed to the Eastern Cape hospitality industry to open its doors to mourners travelling to the province for her state funeral on Saturday.

With mourners expected to descend on eXesi, formerly Middledrift, the Ngcuka and Mlambo families have issued a public notice calling on accommodation providers and shuttle operators to assist with logistical arrangements.

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The appeal extends to businesses operating in East London, Qonce, eXesi and surrounding areas.

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“The family invites shuttle operators and owners of B&Bs and guesthouses in East London, Qonce, Middledrift (eXesi) and surrounding areas to share their contact details and availability,” the family said.

Family seeks assistance with logistics

In the notice issued by family spokesperson Sipho Ngwema and media liaison Ziyanda Ngcobo, businesses were encouraged to provide their names, locations and booking contact numbers.

Shuttle operators have been requested to include details of their routes, pick-up points and available seats, while accommodation providers should indicate available dates, the number of rooms and applicable rates.

Businesses can submit their details via WhatsApp to Thando on 083 627 8337.

“The family will circulate the details so that mourners can contact service providers directly to confirm availability, agree on rates and make bookings,” the notice reads.

The initiative could also provide a welcome economic opportunity for small hospitality and transport businesses in the region.

Final farewell to political stalwart

Mlambo-Ngcuka died on November 20 at the age of 71 following complications arising from a medical procedure.

President Cyril Ramaphosa granted the former deputy president a Category 2 state funeral and is expected to deliver the eulogy at the Anne Shaw Mission in eXesi.

Mlambo-Ngcuka made history in 2005 when she became South Africa’s first female deputy president, serving under former president Thabo Mbeki until 2008.

She later took her leadership to the international stage, serving as executive director of UN Women from 2013 to 2021.

Saturday’s funeral will bring to a close a week of mourning and tributes celebrating her contribution to South Africa’s democracy and the advancement of women’s rights globally.