Mohale Motaung goes all out for his nephew

By Coceka Magubeni
Mohale Motaung

Johannesburg-Somizi Mhlongo’s estranged husband, Mohale Motaung is a responsible uncle at home as he went all out to spoil his nephew.

The model and actor who recently bagged an African award as Male Personality of the year, took to Twitter to ask for ideas as he wanted to buy Christmas clothes for his nephew.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mohale Tebogo Motaung (@mohale_77)

