Mom in prayer beats baby to death

Johannesburg – A mom accused of beating her toddler to death appeared in the Tshaulu periodical court in Limpopo today.

The case was postponed to 31 August 2021 for a mental observation date.

Regional Spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority in Limpopo, Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi, said the 42-year-old mother, Mutavhatsindi Ndishavhani was from Ha-Lambani Tswinganani village and that her little one was only 11 months old.

It is alleged that on Sunday 20 June 2021, she ocked herself and the boy inside her house while praying. It is alleged that she then started hitting the child until community members heard the boy’s cries.

“They rushed to the house. When they realised that the door was locked, they broke it down and rescued the badly injured baby from the mother,” said Malabi-Dzhangi in a statement.

The baby was rushed to the Lambani Clinic but was declared dead on arrival.

Sunday World

Author



Somaya Stockenstroom