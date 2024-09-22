Mom loses hope of finding girl who ‘crossed into Zimbabwe’

Shokie Moeng could barely hold back tears as she sat in her home at Shatale township, near Bushbuckridge, in Mpumalanga to tell the story of her missing daughter.

“My daughter is out there, and I don’t know where to turn to anymore,” she said, her voice trembling. “It’s been over a month, and the silence is killing me.”

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content