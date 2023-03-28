More changes on the horizon for Twitter users

South African-born billionaire and Twitter CEO Elon Musk has set in motion more changes to the social media platform.

Musk shared on Tuesday that from the middle of April, all the Twitter users with verified accounts will be eligible to be a part of the “For You” recommendations.

It has also been announced that at the start of April, all users will have to pay at least R145 a month to have a blue checkmark, including users who were previously verified.

Musk said the changes are the only way to address advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) bot swarms taking over. He added that voting in polls will now also require verification for the same reason. “It’s OK to have verified bot accounts if they follow terms of service and don’t impersonate a human,” wrote Musk.

That said, it’s ok to have verified bot accounts if they follow terms of service & don’t impersonate a human — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 28, 2023

Some social media users questioned the new changes and recommended that Musk should invest money in talent and AI technology to detect bots on Twitter.

My prediction is that this will be the only platform you can trust — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 28, 2023

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.

Author