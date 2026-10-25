More than 172 000 Apply for 5 500 SAPS trainee posts in three days

The South African Police Service (SAPS) says its latest recruitment drive has attracted overwhelming interest, with more than 300 000 profile registrations recorded within just over three days of applications opening.

The online recruitment campaign, which launched on October 21, is aimed at filling 5 500 police trainee positions across the country.

According to the SAPS, more than 232 000 applicants have completed the profile verification process on the eRecruitment portal, while over 190 000 have started their applications. By the latest count, 172 721 applications had been completed and submitted.

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Most applications have come from African applicants, who accounted for about 160 000 submissions. This was followed by coloured applicants with approximately 11 000 applications, Indian applicants with 600 and white applicants with 150.

Gauteng leads application numbers

Gauteng has recorded the highest number of applications, with 49 518 submissions received so far. KwaZulu-Natal follows with 33 661 applications, while the Eastern Cape has registered 17 441.

Other provinces recorded the following numbers:

Limpopo: 16 251

Western Cape: 16 249

Mpumalanga: 14 900

Free State: 11 345

North West: 9 179

Northern Cape: 4 177

Women have shown particularly strong interest in the recruitment drive, accounting for more than 95 000 applications submitted to date. Male applicants have submitted more than 76 000 applications.

High demand causes delays

The surge in interest has placed significant pressure on the SAPS eRecruitment system, resulting in occasional delays and slower response times for users attempting to register or submit applications.

However, the SAPS has assured applicants that the portal remains operational and that its Technology Management Services division, together with technology partners, is working to manage the increased demand and maintain system stability.

Applicants who have received confirmation that their applications were successfully submitted have been advised that no further action is required.

Advice to applicants

The SAPS has urged prospective recruits to remain patient when using the online platform and to avoid repeatedly submitting applications, warning that multiple attempts place additional strain on the system.

The police service has also encouraged applicants to access the portal outside peak periods where possible and to rely only on official SAPS communication channels for recruitment updates and information.

The recruitment drive is scheduled to close on November 13, 2026, with the SAPS encouraging interested candidates to submit their applications well before the deadline.