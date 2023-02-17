Moses Tembe wants to see AKA’s murderers in prison cell

Moses Tembe, the father to Anele Tembe who dated slain Kiernan “AKA” Forbes before she fell to her death in a Cape Town hotel in 2021, is hoping for the rapper’s killers to be found.

In a statement on Friday, Tembe said only the arrest of AKA’s murderers will bring consolation and closure to the family of the award-winning rapper, adding that it is only then that the truth will be known.

Many people on social media have accused Tembe, a well-known businessman in KwaZulu-Natal, of orchestrating AKA’s hit.

The All Eyes On Me and Fela In Versace hitmaker took a bullet to the head outside the Wish restaurant on Florida Road in Durban last Friday. His close friend and former business manager, Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane, was also killed during the attack.

Tembe said the murder of Supa Mega, as fans fondly referred to AKA, has robbed him and his family an opportunity to get to the bottom of what happened at the Pepperclub Hotel on the fateful night that Anele allegedly died by suicide in April 2021.

The National Prosecuting Authority confirmed this week that it will not be prosecuting anyone for Anele’s death, despite some people still suspecting foul play.

“Ever since the devastating loss of my beloved daughter Anele in April 2021, I have sought to get to the truth behind the events that led to her untimely and premature death,” said Tembe.

“I have done so by engaging the legal authorities and following due process in the knowledge that the legal process would vindicate my beloved daughter and prove to the world what I, and the rest of my family, have always known that Anele was not suicidal and had never harboured thoughts of suicide.

“The murder of Anele’s fiancé Kiernan Forbes, better known as AKA, in Durban last Friday is therefore a massive loss for two reasons. First, I know all too well the unbearable and unending pain of losing a child. It is something that no parent should ever have to experience.

“I reached out to the Forbes family to extend my condolences on their loss as soon as I heard about Kiernan’s murder. They were gracious in their receipt of my condolences, as they have been throughout the last 22 months.

“Second, Kiernan’s murder has robbed me and my family of an opportunity to get to the bottom of what happened at the Pepperclub Hotel on the fateful night that Anele died – something that I and my family have been fighting for during the last 22 months.”

Tembe said it is therefore “deeply disheartening to note the scurrilous, absolutely unfounded and baseless rumours doing the rounds regarding my role” in Kiernan’s death.

“I never judged Kiernan. I and my family demonstrated our love for him to his very last day. My relationship with his family, too, has always been amicable, so the unfounded and baseless speculation that I had a hand in Kiernan’s death is deeply hurtful to not only me and my family, but also the Forbes’ family during this very difficult and painful time.”

He added that he will continue to search for the truth about the circumstances that led to Anele’s untimely death.

“In this regard, we will continue to work with the authorities until we find justice.

I also wish to place on record that the leaking of quotes, which have been erroneously attributed to me in the media and public, is regrettable.

“This is the only official statement I will be making and will not comment on this matter further publicly.”

AKA will be laid to rest in a private provincial funeral in Johannesburg on Saturday.

