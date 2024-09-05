Moshito music conference honours late poet Jessica Mbangeni

The Moshito Music Conference and Exhibition has paused to remember and honour the late poet, Dr Jessica Mbangeni. The event is Africa’s premier event for the music industry to engage on the business of music. A platform for the music industry businesses and organisations, small enterprises, artists, and musicians to engage the business of music.

On Wednesday, chairperson of the Moshito Music Conference and Exhibition, Stanley Khoza, said Moshito is unified in Mbangeni’s memory. As an artist who not only broke new ground but also as a constant influence that helped to mould the direction of praise poetry and South African music.

“Dr Jessica Mbangeni was not just an important person at Moshito. She was the organisation’s soul and heart,” Khoza said.

Leadership through poetry, vision, devotion to SA

“Her fashionable praise poetry, vision, her leadership, and her devotion to South African music made her a pillar of strength. Not only to the Moshito family but to the entire music community,” he added.

He said Mbangeni was known for her far-reaching voice, vision and tireless dedication to promoting South African music globally.

“Through initiatives like Moshito, Jessica was instrumental in creating spaces where women in music could not only perform. But they could lead, collaborate, and shape the future of the industry.

“Her passion for gender equality within the arts left a profound impact. It inspired countless women in South Africa and beyond to pursue their dreams.”

Khoza further said they will continue to uphold the values she stood for. To push boundaries, and to celebrate South African music in her honour.

Legacy of empowerment

“Jessica’s legacy is one of empowerment. Not just through her music and praise poetry but through her ceaseless efforts. Her efforts to support, mentor, and uplift others. Her passing is an incalculable loss, but her influence will forever guide us.

“Mbangeni died on Saturday. Her memorial service will be held on Friday at the Dr John Kani Theatre in Joburg’s Market Theatre complex.

The deceased’s life and achievements to the cultural and creative industries will be honoured. This will be at the memorial ceremony, according to the family in an official statement.

Traditional clothing is the memorial’s theme. This is in keeping with Mbangeni’s unshakeable commitment to her culture and heritage. The family stressed the importance of honouring her in a way that honours her life’s passion.

“She was more than just a well-known praise performer and musical prodigy. Mbangeni was also a pillar of the community. A source of inspiration, and an irrepressible force in activism and the arts,” said the family in a statement.