Mother’s frantic search leads to dead child’s body inside pit latrine

A panic-stricken mother’s search for her missing child led to an investigation that resulted in the discovery of the four-year-old girl inside a pit toilet.

But it was a sad end to the search, because the child, enrolled at Glen Grey Primary School in Vaalbank, Eastern Cape was found dead.

It is believed that she fell into the pit latrine between Monday and Tuesday. The child’s body was retrieved by the police’s search and rescue unit.

Police spokesperson Majola Nkohli confirmed the gruesome incident and said an inquest docket has been opened.

“It is alleged that on Tuesday morning, the mother of the child went to her child’s school to enquire about her whereabouts, after she did not return home the previous day,” Nkohli said.

“A preliminary investigation led to the recovery of the learner’s body in one of the school’s pit toilets.”

Malibongwe Mtima, spokesperson for the department of education in the province, acknowledged Sunday World’s questions, however, he asked to discuss the matter with his seniors before commenting.

Mtima had not responded at the time of publishing.

This is a developing story…

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author