iCAUR V27 aims to shake up adventure SUV segment with tech, value

Major Chinese automaker Chery South Africa is positioning its new sub-brand, iCAUR South Africa, and its debut model, the V27, as a serious contender in South Africa’s increasingly competitive adventure and family SUV segment.

The V27 blends rugged, go-anywhere design cues with a range-extender electrified powertrain and a cabin focused squarely on space, comfort and everyday usability.

At first glance, the V27’s upright stance, boxy proportions and confident road presence could easily get it mistaken for a refreshed Land Rover Defender. That visual familiarity is unlikely to be accidental. This as iCAUR clearly targets buyers who are drawn to iconic off-road styling. But who may also be more value-conscious in the current economic climate.

Cost-effective luxury

With households across the country tightening rands and cents, the V27 appears aimed at customers who want a capable, adventure-ready SUV without stretching to the premium pricing territory occupied by the Toyota Land Cruiser Prado or the Defender.

In doing so, it also lines up directly against challengers such as the GWM Tank 500 HEV, which has already found traction by offering hybrid efficiency and some premium feel at a more accessible price point.

At the heart of the V27’s appeal is space. Built around a 69.9% space utilisation ratio, the SUV offers a flexible cabin with up to 1, 818 litres of cargo capacity when the second-row seats are folded.

That makes room for bicycles, camping gear or bulky family luggage. While a hidden 40-litre compartment under the boot floor and up to 49 storage spaces across the cabin reinforce its practical, family-friendly focus.

Passenger comfort is equally prioritised. The V27 boasts class-leading second-row legroom of 950mm and generous headroom, creating a relaxed environment for long-distance travel. Large windows, a high seating position and a lower window line enhance visibility. While the dual panoramic “Stellar Porthole” sunroof floods the cabin with natural light.

Tech-savvy, futuristic interior

Technology plays a central role in the V27’s positioning. A 15.4-inch 3K central touchscreen, powered by a Qualcomm 8155 chip, anchors the futuristic “Stellar Cockpit”. Intelligent voice control, over-the-air updates and seven one-touch driving modes — including Camping, Nap and Pet — allow the vehicle to adapt easily to different lifestyles and travel scenarios.

Comfort and sensory details elevate the experience further. A premium 15-speaker audio system, ambient lighting, temperature-controlled armrests and a fragrance box create a refined, almost lounge-like atmosphere. While strong noise, vibration and harshness suppression ensure a quiet cabin. Whether cruising on the highway or parked at a campsite.

Commenting on the model’s positioning, iCAUR South Africa National Brand and Marketing Manager Shannon Gahagan said the V27 was designed to blend rugged capability with smart luxury.

Bold statement in motion

“The iCAUR V27 is more than just another SUV. It’s a bold statement in motion. One that’s powered by an advanced range-extender powertrain,” she said. “It reshapes what adventure and everyday life can look like together.”

As competition intensifies in the mid-to-large SUV space, the V27 enters the market as a calculated play for buyers seeking Defender-like presence, Prado-level practicality and hybrid-era efficiency – without the premium-brand price tag. SW Motoring certainly looks forward to test-driving it.

