Volkswagen’s bakkie Amarok recalled due to poor braking system

German multinational Volkswagen, which produces vehicles in South Africa, has announced a recall of 374 Amarok bakkies due to a potential issue with the electromechanical brake servo control unit.

According to the National Consumer Commission (NCC), the affected vehicles were sold between January 10 and June 12.

These bakkies cost from just over R593, 000 to over R1, 252 200.

The commission revealed that these faulty bakkies may result in a loss of braking assistance, requiring drivers to apply additional effort when braking.

While the braking system remains operational, the issue could increase the braking distance if it occurs while the vehicle is in motion, posing a potential safety risk.

Owners urged to return cars

VW has since started encouraging owners of the affected Amarok vehicles to contact any VW- or Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles-approved dealership to have their vehicles assessed and repaired at no cost.

The NCC emphasised the importance of car owners taking swift action in response to the recall.

“Product recalls are vital to ensure the safety of products in the marketplace, and prompt action is essential.”

Meanwhile, on Wednesday the NCC announced that 102 Mercedes-Benz vehicles were sold in South Africa between 2022 and 2025.

The affected vehicles include the EQE, with prices starting at about R1.8-million for the EQE 350+ sedan and reaching up to R3-million for the Mercedes-AMG EQE 53 SUV, and the GLC, with 2025 models priced from about R1.24-million.

Mercedes-Benz SA

Mercedes-Benz South Africa has advised owners to schedule a visit with an authorised dealership. Technicians will inspect the steering coupling, replace it, or repair the affected component at no cost.

This is not the first recall for the EQE.

Since its debut as a 2023 model, the Mercedes EQE has faced multiple safety-related recalls in markets like the US. This is primarily due to software faults in the battery and drivetrain systems. Also due to other components, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The NCC also highlighted its ongoing efforts to monitor vehicle recalls. This includes recent actions involving other brands.

