Conrad Pretorius appeared in court at least 11 times after a Pretoria road confrontation left him with stab wounds, and now he wants prosecutors to say when the senior advocate who stabbed him will face an attempted murder charge.

Pretorius’s lawyers wrote to the National Director of Public Prosecutions, Advocate Andy Mothibi, and Pretoria’s prosecution chief on Wednesday.

Play advert

Last week, Pretoria High Court Judge Sulet Potterill dismissed Advocate Roelof du Plessis SC’s bid to overturn the decision to prosecute him. Du Plessis says he used his pocketknife to fend off an attack.

Advertisement

READ MORE: AfriForum backs NPA’s case against Gauteng legal eagle in road rage matter

Attorney Wian Spies asked when Du Plessis would appear in the regional court. He warned that further unexplained delay “risks creating the unfortunate perception that different standards are being applied depending on the identity or status of the accused”.

Pretorius appeared in the Hatfield Magistrate’s Court “on no fewer than eleven occasions” before prosecutors withdrew charges of assault and malicious damage to property against him, Spies wrote. He called the original decision to prosecute his client “manifestly ill-founded”.

Spies said the review had stood in the way of the prosecution. With that obstacle gone, he wrote, “the importance of expeditiously advancing this prosecution cannot be overstated.”

Two complaints after one confrontation

The two men encountered each other on August 1, 2023, at an intersection in Menlo Park, Pretoria, where the traffic lights had stopped working. Pretorius was travelling with his wife.

Pretorius says Du Plessis chased him for about five kilometres before blocking his car in a cul-de-sac, according to AfriForum’s Private Prosecution Unit, which represents him.

Both men got out. Pretorius says Du Plessis stabbed him in the neck. During the struggle that followed, he suffered a second stab wound to his thigh. He drove himself to hospital and lodged an attempted murder complaint there. Du Plessis also opened a case against him.

Prosecutors initially pursued Pretorius. AfriForum asked them to reconsider. In August 2025, then national prosecutions director Shamila Batohi decided Du Plessis should face an attempted murder charge.

“The central issue in this matter is who acted unlawfully in attacking whom, and in this regard, whether Adv. Du Plessis acted in private defence when he twice stabbed Mr Pretorius with his pocketknife,” Batohi wrote, according to AfriForum’s statement.

Du Plessis challenged her decision. He argued that pressure from AfriForum had influenced the outcome. The unit had made representations to Batohi on Pretorius’s behalf. It was not a party to the review.

What the judge found in Du Plessis’s own account

Potterill examined whether Batohi had rational grounds to prosecute, even on Du Plessis’s account of who attacked whom.

“Du Plessis used a knife to fend off, on his version, an unarmed man who was attacking him, and he caused serious injuries in doing so,” Potterill said, according to the judgment extract AfriForum released.

The judge said Du Plessis’s medical report recorded relatively minor injuries. The wounds to Pretorius’s neck and upper thigh supported an inference that Du Plessis foresaw the possibility of killing him.

READ MORE Mothibi can no longer defend Batohi decision to drop Cato Manor charges

“I am satisfied that the decision was objectively rational and related to the purpose for which the power was granted,” Potterill said.

AfriForum said the judge also rejected the claim that its public statements had caused Batohi to act with bias. The ruling leaves the decision to prosecute in place. Whether Du Plessis acted in self-defence remains a question for the criminal court.

AfriForum spokesperson Barry Bateman said the unit would “await the NPA’s initiation of criminal proceedings and ensure that Pretorius, the complainant, is ready to testify”.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter