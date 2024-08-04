Motsepe’s company shows the CCMA the middle finger  

CAF president Patrice Motsepe’s mining company has shown the CCMA the middle finger when it failed to appear before the labour dispute resolution centre for a case of unfair medical retrenchment after it laid off its bodyguard, who sustained injuries in a nightclub brawl while protecting the billionaire’s son.

African Rainbow Minerals (ARM) cocked a snook at the CCMA’s instruction to appear before a commissioner in Johannesburg on February 14 to justify its decision to retrench Albert Muleya, who fractured his thumb while protecting Motsepe’s son Kabelo in a fight that broke out in Hi-Grow Cafe nightclub in Hatfield, Pretoria.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content