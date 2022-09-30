Mount Frere man arrested for allegedly beating up and killing ex

A 35-year-old man who allegedly beat his former fiancé to a pulp before dragging her to his home where she died, has been arrested.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the incident happened in Mount Frere, Luyengweni Location, during the early hours of Friday morning.

“It is alleged that at about 00:01 this morning, the suspect went to his ex-fiancé, who was with her current boyfriend, and dragged her out of the house. She was assaulted and taken to his house, where she suffered further physical abuse,” said Naidu.

The victim has been identified as 36-year-old Phumeza Mtshengu, who Naidu said was allegedly forced to stay the night with the suspect.

Naidu said the the suspect allegedly attempted to wake Mtshengu up at 6am on Friday, but discovered that she was dead. She was found with multiple injuries.

The suspect was arrested at the crime scene.

He is expected to appear in the Mount Frere Magistrate’s Court on Friday, 30 September.

The Provincial Commissioner, Lt Gen Nomthetheleli Mene, reiterated the call to fight the abuse of women, children and the vulnerable groups.

“Gender Based Violence and Femicide is a priority, and perpetrators of such crimes will not be at the mercy of our justice system,” said Mene.

For more crime stories click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author