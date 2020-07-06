Mourning Mashatile goes into self-quarantine

ANC treasurer Paul Mashatile is mourning the death of his wife and has also gone into self-quarantine after a staff member in his office tested positive for COVID-19.

Death again struck the Mashatile family, a week after he buried his mother, Marriam Nomvula Mashatile, who was 82 years old. She died after a long illness.

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said in a statement the 14-day self-quarantine would allow Mashatile to monitor his health and was also in line with the COVID-19 regulations.

On Sunday, the ANC sent a message of condolences to the Mashatile family after the passing of his wife, Manzi Ellen Mashatile.

“The treasurer general’s self-quarantine will therefore run parallel to the mourning period and that he will continue to partake in this process through virtual platforms allowing for engagement without physical contact,” Mabe said.

“Family members have been identified who will have minimal contact with people who will visit the family. Due to this challenge and during this difficult period for the Mashatile family we urge the public to minimize direct contact and to give the Treasurer General and his family the necessary space and privacy,” he added.

Author



George Matlala