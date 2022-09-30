Mpho Makwana is Eskom’s new board chair

Minister of Public Enterprise Pravin Gordhan on Friday announced Mpho Makwana as the new Eskom board chairperson.

Earlier this week, the minister announced that the board will be restructured and reconstituted.

“The new board will have to look at the management reporting structure at Eskom. I hope the change of the board with not have a negative impact on the auditor, it has no say in the auditing part of Eskom,” said Gordhan.

He said the public should let the board and management do their work without any interference.

“The duty of the new board is to reposition Eskom to play a role in the energy sector. They will also prioritise malfunctioning of plants and infrastructure theft,” he said.

Gordhan added that Eskom has informed him that loadshedding might scale down mid-next week.

CEO André de Ruyter and chief financial officer Calib Cassim, both executive directors, will remain in their roles.

