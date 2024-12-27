Mpumalanga cops arrest 19 zama zama suspects, seize firearms

An intelligent-driven operation conducted by members deployed for Operation Vala Umgodi in Mpumalanga, resulted in the arrests of 19 suspects, aged between 22 and 39 on Thursday December 26 2024, at Barberton old mine.

Three firearms were also confiscated during the operation.

Amongst the arrested suspects, 11 are foreign nationals while eight are South Africans. They were nabbed after members from Crime Intelligence received information about illegal mining activities in an abandoned mine in Barberton.

Members of the SAPS and the SANDF’s Improvised Explosive Demolition Devices Team managed to swiftly corner the suspects. The items seized from the suspects include a shotgun, revolver, 303 Rifle, about 32 live ammunition, as well as one cartridge case.

One suspect out on parole for murder

Preliminary investigation revealed that one of the suspects, aged 39, found in possession of a firearm, is out on parole. He had been sentenced for murder.

The rifle confiscated was reportedly stolen, and a case was opened in Barberton Police Station.

The other suspects were found in possession of explosives, and are facing a charge of illegal mining. Others were charged for contravention of Immigration Act of South Africa.

Due in court on Monday

The suspects are expected to appear at the Barberton Magistrate’s Court on Monday, December 29 2024.

Mpumalanga and Stilfontein in the North West province have become the focus of Operation Vala uMgodi. Scores of illegal miners have been coming out in Stilfontein after the operation started.

Suspects have described the situation underground so bad that some of their fellow illegal miners are dying. Those who are still alive are forced to eat insects like cockroaches, some reportedly eat flesh off their dead colleagues.

Meanwhile the Acting Provincial Commissioner of the SAPS in Mpumalanga, Major General (DR) Zeph Mkhwanazi has lauded the police. He welcomed their efforts to fight illegal mining activities. Their hard work paid off as firearms, as well as explosives and other equipment used in illegal mining activities were confiscated, Mkhwanazi said.

