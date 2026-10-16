Mpumalanga couple arrested after 200 people found at unregistered rehab centre

A couple has been arrested after about 200 people were found at an alleged illegal rehabilitation centre in Mpumalanga on Thursday.

Reports indicate that some of them had been chained and denied food, with 14 taken for medical treatment.

It is alleged a 59-year-old man and 58-year-old woman were running the facility in Siyabuswa without the required registration authority.

In a statement, police said they were investigating allegations of kidnapping and breaches of health and safety regulations at the centre.

Mpumalanga provincial police spokesperson, Donald Mdhluli said many of those found at the facility were traced back to townships in Johannesburg and Rustenburg, although the information was still being investigated.

The couple is expected to appear in court on Monday.

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