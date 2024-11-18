Mpumalanga couple debunks diabetes myth through love 

Mpumalanga lovers Eksoda Mazibuko, 35, and his on-and-off girlfriend, Tsatsi Mathonsi, 30, have rolled up their sleeves to fight diabetes in their village of Hluvukani.

When a World Diabetes Day awareness event was announced at Tintswalo District Hospital in Acornhoek, Mathonsi and Mazibuko took a decision to teach others about the disease.

The event, on November 14, was organised by Tintswalo Hospital and Tshemba Foundation to raise awareness on managing diabetes and debunk harmful myths that contributed to the global uptick in the number of people living with diabetes and those with untreated diabetes.

According to the World Health Organisation, about 830-million people worldwide have diabetes, the majority living in low- and middle-income countries.

The organisation said more than half of people living with diabetes were not receiving treatment. Both the number of people with diabetes and the number of people with untreated diabetes have been steadily increasing over the past decades.

Mathonsi and Mazibuko have decided to use their organisation, Hluvukani Diabetes Support and their lived experience to help others fight the killer disease.

“He’s taught me how to live with his condition, and today we want to help others understand it,” Mathonsi said, holding Mazibuko’s hand.

Mathonsi was drawn to Mazibuko because of his openness. “Before we started dating, he told me he had type 1 diabetes and explained the highs and lows of his condition. This saved his life more than once. His sugar levels dropped in the middle of the night, and I had to act fast,” she said, smiling at him.

One of the things they want to do as a couple is to challenge stereotypes and misinformation in their community about the diabetes.

She didn’t shy away from addressing the taboo around diabetes and intimacy. “In villages and townships, people think diabetes ruins your sex life. It’s not true. We’ve had a healthy relationship for over a year because we manage it together,” she said.

“Living with diabetes isn’t something to be ashamed of. You can still find love, and if you’re honest, your partner can even be your lifesaver. Tsatsi saved me twice, and once, neighbours had to call her because they didn’t know what to do during an episode,” he said.

Facing rejection and misunderstanding early on, Mazibuko wanted others to have a supportive network.

