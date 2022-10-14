Mpumalanga Facebook serial rapist gets four life terms

A Mpumalanga Facebook serial rapist and murderer has been sentenced to four life terms and 15 years in prison for three counts of rape, robbery, and one count of murder.

Vusi Donald Bhuda, 31, was found guilty of the rape and murder of his girlfriend Nonhlanhla Maseko and for raping two women in KwaMhlanga between May and June 2020.

Monica Nyuswa, spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in Mpumalanga, said Bhuda lured his victims on Facebook and invited them to his home under the pretext that he wanted to introduce them as his girlfriends to his family.

In his plea through his lawyer, Bhuda told the court that on May 4 2020 Maseko arrived at his home after coaxing her into believing that she would be introduced to the family.

He said a fierce argument erupted between the couple after Maseko had received a call from a male friend. “This angered him and he assaulted her, strangled her with a rope he found in his room, and raped her,” said Nyuswa.

“After realising that she was no longer breathing, he took her lifeless body to the bridge at the R573 Road, where it was later discovered. He then stole her belongings including cellphones, bank cards, shoes, and a T-shirt.”

On June 21 2020, Bhuda lured another one of his victims to his home. When she arrived, he took her to his room where they sat on the bed before he threatened her with a toy gun and ordered her to undress, said Nyuswa.

“He then raped her more than once. He continued with his evil deeds again on June 23 2020, on a different victim, using the same modus operandi.”

Nyuswa said during sentencing on Thursday, Mpumalanga High Court judge Thando Mankge remarked that although Bhuda was a first-time offender, he committed crimes that were tormenting the province.

Mankge then sentenced him to life imprisonment on each count of rape, life imprisonment for murder and another 15 years for robbery with aggravating circumstances, Nyuswa said.

Nyuswa said: “The NPA welcomes the sentence and hopes that it will send a stern warning that the criminal justice system will deal harshly with the perpetrators of gender-based violence.

“We further encourage Facebook users to always be vigilant of the people they communicate with, and more so when they decide to meet with them on Facebook.”

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author