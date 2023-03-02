Mpumalanga man dies after rescuing boy from drowning

Mpumi Ntiwane sacrificed his life rescuing a boy from drowning at the Mzinti River in Tonga this week.

The 22-year-old man from Mpumalanga was fishing with friends near the river when he spotted a 10-year-old boy struggling to swim across the river.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the boy’s struggle prompted Ntiwane to jump into the water in a bid to save him.

“The boy was successfully rescued, but Ntiwane lost the battle afterwards and vanished from everyone’s sight. His lifeless body was retrieved on Wednesday,” Mohlala said.

Meanwhile, a man has been reported missing since he went fishing.

Innocent Makhanya left his Mpumalanga home on Monday morning and headed to the Nkomazi River next to Tonga on Monday morning. He did not return home.

“It was confirmed by local farmers that they saw him fishing in the area, however, they do not know his whereabouts. The search was fruitful, as his body was retrieved on Wednesday afternoon.”

Police in Mpumalanga have appealed to communities to refrain from fishing in the rivers, saying the water levels remain high because of recent floods.

“Despite drowning, some creatures that live in the water have been forced to hunt outside of their comfort zone.”

