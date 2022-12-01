Mpumalanga man in custody for possession of elephant tusks

A 39-year-old man was expected to appear before the Calcutta magistrate’s court on Thursday after he was arrested by the Hawks’ serious organised crime investigation team for possession of elephant tusks.

The suspect was allegedly apprehended during a search and seizure operation at Cork Trust in Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Captain Dine Sekgotodi said the Hawks received a tip-off and followed up on the information about illegal elephant poaching.

“The team proceeded to the identified address where, during the search, two elephant tusks were found and seized,” said Sekgotodi.

“The suspect was arrested and charged under section 22 of the Mpumalanga Nature Conservation Act 10/1998 for possession of ivory. The suspect was detained pending his first court appearance.”

