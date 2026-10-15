Mpumalanga pastor’s wife out on bail in R114m corruption case

A Mpumalanga pastor’s wife has been granted R10 000 bail after joining her husband among dozens of accused persons implicated in an alleged R114-million corruption, theft and money laundering scandal involving the provincial Department of Education.

Pastor Thabisile Sibiya appeared before the Nelspruit Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, October 15, following her arrest by the Hawks on Wednesday, eight months after her husband, Pastor Bongani Sibiya, was arrested in connection with the same investigation.

Her arrest has added a remarkable twist to the sprawling corruption scandal, placing both husband and wife, who carry the religious title of pastor, under the scrutiny of investigators following the trail of millions allegedly diverted through companies and individuals.

According to the Hawks, investigators have allegedly linked Thabisile to proceeds of crime channelled through four companies and her husband.

The development raises uncomfortable questions about the intersection of religious leadership, moral responsibility and the alleged misuse of public resources.

Pastors occupy an influential position in society, preaching righteousness, condemning greed and guiding congregants through the moral complexities of everyday life.

Their calling carries expectations of integrity that extend beyond the church walls.

But the authority of the pulpit does not place religious leaders above the law, just as criminal accusations do not automatically establish guilt.

The Sibiya couple remain innocent until proven guilty.

Husband gets permission to travel abroad

In an intriguing coincidence of courtroom developments, Bongani successfully applied for the relaxation of his bail conditions to attend a church men’s conference outside South Africa later this month.

His application was heard before his wife’s appearance on Thursday.

The Hawks did not disclose the destination of the religious gathering or the specific conditions attached to his international travel.

Bongani was among 40 accused persons arrested in February as investigators pursued allegations of corruption, theft and money laundering involving approximately R114-million in education department funds.

READ MORE: Top Mpumalanga health official back at work despite R114m graft cloud

His wife’s arrest represents a further development in the investigation as detectives attempt to establish who allegedly benefited from the suspected criminal enterprise.

Thabisile appeared alongside businessman Zama Fakude, who handed himself over to police on Thursday morning.

Fakude is a company director whose business allegedly benefited by more than R1-million from the suspected corrupt activities.

Unlike Thabisile, who secured bail, Fakude was remanded in custody.

His bail application was postponed to October 21 to allow further investigation.

Hawks follow the education money

The investigation has cast a spotlight on the alleged movement of millions of rands linked to a government department entrusted with educating children across Mpumalanga.

While the Hawks have not specified which education programmes were affected, the enormous amount under investigation raises serious questions about financial oversight, procurement controls and the alleged beneficiaries of public funds.

For communities whose children depend on government schools, the possibility that education resources were unlawfully diverted represents a particularly troubling allegation.

However, investigators have not established in their latest statement that the entire R114-million was stolen or identified the specific services that may have been compromised.

READ MORE: Mandla Ndlovu credits Cyril Ramaphosa as Hawks swoop on R114m graft suspects

Hawks continue tracing alleged beneficiaries

Mpumalanga Hawks head Maj-Gen Nico Gerber said investigators remained committed to pursuing complex commercial crime investigations and tracing the money to uncover alleged beneficiaries.

The Hawks said the investigation was continuing, and all implicated individuals would be afforded an opportunity to answer the allegations in court.

Thandekile is expected to return to court on December 1 alongside her 39 co-accused, including her husband.

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