Mpumalanga praises taxi industry for drop in road accidents

Mpumalanga’s transport authorities have commended the taxi industry for helping reduce road fatalities during the festive season.

Jackie Macie, the MEC for community safety, security, and liaison, shared the update during a media briefing held at the Protea Hotel in Mbombela on Monday.

He highlighted the province’s achievement in lowering overall road fatalities from 158 in 2023 to 143 in 2024.

“Taxis accounted for only 6% of fatalities, a significant improvement from previous years,” Macie said.

“This demonstrates the positive impact of educational programmes introduced by Santaco [the South African National Taxi Council].”

Police visibility influences driver behaviour

The programmes, which include road safety and customer care training for drivers, received widespread praise from stakeholders.

Macie described these efforts as “a game changer” in reducing historically high crash rates involving taxis.

He urged other sectors to emulate the taxi industry’s commitment to road safety.

Mpumalanga launched its 2024/25 festive season road safety plan on December 5, 2024, in the Nkangala region.

The plan, informed by scientific data on collision hotspots and peak crash times, involved around-the-clock law enforcement and targeted educational campaigns.

“Visibility and strict enforcement played a key role in influencing driver behaviour,” Macie added.

During the 42-day festive period, 748 law enforcement officials worked 4 760 hours, conducting 415 speed operations and 12 drunken-driving operations.

They stopped over 150 000 vehicles, issued 25 994 notices, and impounded 966 vehicles for offences ranging from fake licences and operating vehicles without permits.

Additionally, 440 vehicles were discontinued for being unroadworthy.

Human error leading cause of fatalities

Despite these successes, human error remains a leading cause of fatalities. Pedestrians accounted for 35% of deaths, followed by passengers (32%) and drivers (29%).

“These figures highlight the need for continued road safety education. We must intensify efforts to protect vulnerable road users,” Macie said.

The province faced significant challenges, including disruptions at the Lebombo border post caused by political unrest in Mozambique.

Cargo trucks and vehicles queued for up to 30km, straining traffic management resources.

Macie acknowledged the support of the Border Management Authority in addressing these issues.

Ehlanzeni southern region recorded the highest fatalities with 66 deaths, while Ehlanzeni northern region had only two fatalities.

Macie called for targeted interventions in high-risk areas, especially on critical routes such as the N4, R40, and R573.

Changing perceptions

The MEC also praised the taxi industry for changing perceptions about the public transport system.

“The narrative that taxis are unsafe is no longer valid. Their efforts show that road safety is everyone’s responsibility,” he said.

He called on the judiciary to impose harsher penalties for traffic offences, particularly speeding and reckless driving.

As Mpumalanga celebrates its progress, Macie emphasises the importance of collaboration.

“Reducing road fatalities requires partnerships between the government, private sector, and civil society. Together, we can ensure safer roads for all.”

With fatalities declining in Mpumalanga while rising in other parts of the country, the province’s approach offers a potential blueprint for success across South Africa.

